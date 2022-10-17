Family of man shot and killed on interstate in DeKalb County wants answers

Britney Hite has seen her younger brother Daniel Booth travel the world as a navy technician.

“He felt driven to serve, and he did for eight years,” Hite said.

And she’s seen him raise a daughter here in Georgia, she told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson.

Daniel Booth, 40 years old died Monday when DeKalb County Police said someone shot and killed him on I-285. It happened near I-675 at around 2:30 p.m. as Booth was working and on his way to repair a conveyor belt.

“We don’t have an answer, and we don’t know why,” said Hite.

Hite and her family told Channel 2 Action News they haven’t received any information about what may have caused someone to kill him in his work truck.

They say road rage is a possibility.

“He may not have even known that he even did anything. That’s what makes it even worse,” she said.

Police are looking for the driver of a car with a unique emblem or sticker on the back.

DKPD needs your help IDing the owner/driver of this vehicle. The vehicle & driver are wanted for questioning in reference to a homicide that occurred on I285 & I675 exit ramp on 10/11. If you have any information, please call our Homicide Assault Unit at 770-724-7850. #WeAreDKPD pic.twitter.com/SLEeg1s9wN — DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) October 14, 2022

They say they want to question the driver about what happened.

Channel 2 Action News has reported on multiple deadly interstate shootings in the metro over the years and some families are still waiting for answers.

“I’m very angry but I’m trying to direct my anger toward a positive thing, which is not only getting for him but getting justice for the other people who have had to experience this as well,” Hite told Channel 2 Action News.

Booth’s family says they’re hopeful police can find his killer - and are even more cautious now behind the wheel.

