Family of man shot, killed by Lyft driver in Wilkins Township seeking answers

It’s been more than a week since John Angel, of Monroeville, was shot and killed by his Lyft driver.

His adult children, John Angel Jr. and Tiffani Angel, have been wearing their dad’s ashes around their necks.

“He was always there for me. I was definitely daddy’s little girl. I have so many memories with him,” Tiffany Angel told Channel 11.

John Angel Sr. was shot and killed at the Sheetz gas station in Wilkins Township, after police say he and his Lyft driver got into an argument that led to a physical fight in the parking lot.

Police say that’s when the Lyft driver shot John.

“Our dad was a teddy bear. He’s not a violent person. There’s no way he instigated this,” John Angel Jr. said.

County investigators are working to find out what exactly lead up to the shooting, but right now, the Lyft driver hasn’t been charged.

Attorney Phil DiLucente and his team want to take the case one step further and hold Lyft accountable.

“When you’re dealing with these billion-dollar companies, they need to have systematically better identification systems, better policies as it pertains to the drivers to make certain whether they sign something under oath, that they won’t take a weapon with them,” DiLucente said.

Lyft has a “no weapons” policy for their drivers, and told us that the driver involved has been suspended.

“I can tell you, if there was no gun that night, in the car of the Lyft driver at Sheetz, a man is not dead,” he added.

As for the family, they’re determined to get answers.

“I have no closure. I have no idea what’s going on in the case. I don’t know if there are charges, if there are going to be charges; but I will make sure there is some sort of justice for our father,” Tiffani Angel said.

Channel 11 has reached out to Allegheny County Police multiple times to find out where the case stands, but they have yet to respond.

