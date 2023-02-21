Family of man shot, killed by Winter Park police at wedding reception demands answers year later

The family of a man shot and killed by Winter Park police outside of a wedding reception one year ago this week are continuing to demand answers.

Daniel Knight’s family held a news conference on Tuesday asking for the state attorney’s office to release the results of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s investigation into the Feb 19, 2022 shooting at the Winter Park Library and Events Center.

Police were called to the events center after someone reported a man attacking people at a wedding reception. It quickly escalated into an officer-involved shooting, and Daniel Knight was killed.

Since days following the shooting, his family has continued to say that Knight wasn’t violent, acting only in self-defense when he swung at police. But body camera and surveillance video depict a different picture.

READ: Family of wedding guest shot, killed by Winter Park police refute department’s account

That’s why his family’s lawyers are calling for the FDLE report to be released.

“He was provoked, and yes he was drunk and swung and hit an officer, did not hit a second officer,” attorney Guy Rubin said.

READ: Police release video of deadly shooting at Winter Park wedding reception

The mother of Knight’s children, Mellisa Cruz, said in a short statement Tuesday, that, “he didn’t deserve it.”

Winter Park police said the case was a tragic event that resulted in a loss of life, but since it’s an active investigation the department said it would not comment further. FDLE hasn’t responded to Channel 9′s requests for comment.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.