Family of man shot by Orlando police speak out for the first time

The family of the man accused of shooting at police officers during a traffic stop is asking for the public’s help.

Orlando police said they tried to pull over a driver for speeding in a no-passing zone and that led to a shootout.

Carlos Roberts Jr.’s family said they want answers after the officer-involved shooting.

His aunt, Dionne Chang said last Wednesday started off like any other day for Roberts. She said he left his mother’s home, heading to work at Walmart.

Orlando police said about a block away from the store, he sped by them in a no-passing zone.

The family said officers tried to pull him over in an unmarked car.

According to police, Roberts shot at them, and they fired back.

The arrest report shows as many as 43 shots were fired.

Investigators said Roberts took off and crashed his car.

The family believes the could have been handled differently.

Chang believes it’s possible the unmarked cars they were told about could’ve led to a misunderstanding.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said after the shooting, he doesn’t believe that was the case.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is looking into the shooting, which is routine procedure.

Roberts faces multiple charges and is recovering in the hospital.

