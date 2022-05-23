Family of man shot by Orlando police during traffic stop demands answers

The family of the man accused of shooting at police officers during a traffic stop is looking for answers.

Carlos Roberts Jr. was shot by Orlando police last week after officers said Roberts opened fire on them during a traffic stop.

In a statement, Roberts’s mother said she wants the truth to come out.

“He is compassionate and law-abiding. While we do not know the complete facts of the case, we do know the truth shall prevail,” she said.

On Wednesday, police said they tried to pull over Roberts by an unmarked patrol car for speeding in a no-passing zone.

Police said that before the officers could get out of their cars, Roberts shot at them.

After driving away from the officers, Roberts crashed his car near WD Judge Drive and Mercy Drive.

See map of location below:

Roberts was taken to a hospital where he continues to be treated for a gunshot wound and injuries from the crash.

Investigators said they found a weapon inside Roberts’s car.

His aunt, Dionne Chang said it’s possible that the unmarked cars the officers were in could have led to a misunderstanding.

“He would not intentionally harm or hurt anyone but he would protect himself if he thought he was in danger,” Chang said.

At a news conference the day of the shooting, Chief Orlando Rolon said that even though the patrol car was unmarked it should have been easy to recognize.

“It’s a well-lit emergency vehicle. All our assumptions are they definitely should have known that it was a police car,” Rolon said.

The family believes the entire incident could have been handled differently and are asking anyone who saw or knows anything to come forward.

Both officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement handles the investigation.

