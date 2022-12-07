Family of man shot by St. Paul officer: Release body camera footage now

The family of a 24-year-old man fatally shot by a St. Paul police officer said they want to know the truth of what happened — and they said body camera footage will help show them.

Howard Johnson’s relatives and other community members spoke out again publicly Wednesday for the immediate release of all video from the Monday night incident.

“I want justice for my child. I want justice for all the Black men that that have been killed by police,” Monique Johnson said at a Wednesday press conference. “I want the video footage from the businesses that were there … from the cops cams, from the dashboard footage. … I deserve to know what happened to him.”

Trahern Crews, Black Lives Matter Minnesota co-founder and lead organizer, said they’re looking for information about whether the police use of deadly force was necessary.

“We just want to remind you what happened in somebody’s past is not important at the time when they encounter the police,” he said. “What matters is if somebody’s life was in danger” when an officer shoots.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting in Dayton’s Bluff.

Mayor Melvin Carter said in a statement early Tuesday that he is “committed to the release of body cam footage as quickly as possible.”

St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry and Carter “both agree on the community held principles of a thorough and transparent investigation by the BCA,” Sgt. Mike Ernster, department spokesman, said in a statement. “The Chief and the Mayor are also committed to releasing the video as soon as possible. We will work with the BCA to determine an appropriate time for that to occur.”

Police: Responded to ‘domestic incident’

Emergency radio transmissions indicate a woman called police Monday to report a man had just hit her. She said the man was Johnson, that he had a warrant and had a firearm with him. The warrant was for a Ramsey County felony domestic case, according to a police radio dispatch.

Officers responded to Earl Street and Hudson Road in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood on a report of a “domestic incident” about 6:10 p.m. Monday, St. Paul police said in a statement.

Johnson had run away, leading police to set up a perimeter and search for him. Police, who haven’t officially identified the man, said in the statement they saw him running with a handgun in his hand. An officer reported he pointed the gun at them, according to emergency radio transmissions.

When police saw the man appear to attempt a carjacking on Hudson Road, officers drove up to the man and police believe they struck him with a squad car, the St. Paul police statement said.

“As the officers got out of their car, the man was standing with the gun in his hand and an officer fired multiple rounds, striking the man in the torso and leg,” the statement continued. “Officers immediately rendered aid to the man and called for St. Paul Fire medics.”

Paramedics took Johnson to Regions Hospital, where he later died.

