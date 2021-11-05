Family of man shot by Wood County deputy in 2019 settles federal lawsuit for $2.35M

ARPIN – The family of a 32-year-old man a Wood County deputy shot and killed in 2019 has settled a civil suit against the Wood County Sheriff's Office for $2.35 million.

On June 11, 2019, Wood County Deputy Nathan Dean and Deputy Cory Leigh were checking on the welfare of Logan Johnsrud at an Arpin home, according to court documents. One of Johnsrud's family members had called for help because he believed Johnsrud was suicidal.

The call ended with Dean firing his gun, killing Johnsrud, hitting the family member in the bicep and Leigh in the finger.

Johnsrud was having a mental episode, said Mark Thomsen, of Gingras, Thomsen and Wachs, the attorney for the family.

"He wasn't a criminal; it wasn't a crime," Thomsen said.

The family member wanted deputies to come and save Johnsrud's life, but, instead, Johnsrud ended up dead, Thomsen said.

"We have to do better in Wisconsin on how we handle folks in mental distress and mental illness," Thomsen said.

Thomsen filed the civil lawsuit against Dean and Wood County claiming Dean used excessive force and deprived Johnsrud's family of his company.

The county's insurance company, Wisconsin County Mutual Insurance, hired Tim Johnson to represent Dean and Wood County in the case. It was the insurance company's decision to settle the case.

"The decision to settle was based in significant part on the potential exposure faced by law enforcement officers in civil rights cases in recent years," Johnson said in a statement sent to a USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin reporter Thursday afternoon.

RELATED: Wood Co. deputy won't be charged after shooting and killing man and injuring another man, deputy

RELATED: Deputy shoots and kills person reported as suicidal; a deputy also was shot, third person injured

According to court records, after the deputies arrived at the Arpin home to check on Johnsrud, Leigh contacted a crisis worker to discuss how to help Johnsrud with his mental health issues and the worker asked to speak to Johnsrud, who had told the deputies he was not suicidal.

Story continues

Johnsrud went into the home and locked the door. Dean ran around the front of the home and Leigh broke down the door, according to court documents. The family member also went into the house. Johnsrud grabbed a large knife from the kitchen and the family member was trying to restrain Johnsrud and keep him from hurting himself, according to the civil complaint.

The complaint Thomsen filed Feb. 6, 2020, in federal court said Johnsrud's family member had control of Johnsrud so that Johnsrud could not hurt himself or anyone else. Leigh was not looking at Johnsrud, the family member or Dean, according to the document.

Dean had gone to the front of the house, because he thought Johnsrud might come out the front, but he went in the back door up the back steps after Leigh kicked in the door. Dean fired at Johnsrud, killing him, hitting the family member in the bicep and Leigh in the finger, according to the civil complaint.

According to a report the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation completed in 2019, Johnsrud began approaching Dean while raising and waving the knife, as if he was trying to stab the deputy. Dean backed up, then down the stairs and fired three shots, according to the state investigation.

The Wood County District Attorney's Office went through the Division of Criminal Investigation report in 2019 and determined there was no basis to file charges in the shooting.

The legal standard for a civil case is lower than the standard used in the investigation for a criminal case, Johnson said. The county and Dean did not admit liability as part of the settlement, he said.

"The county and Deputy Dean continue to deny liability or wrongdoing, and this is reflected in the settlement agreement, Johnson said.

Leigh was doing everything he could to save Johnsrud, Thomsen said. He was in the process of pulling out his electronic stun gun when Dean fired, Thomsen said.

"Logan (Johnsrud) didn't threaten anybody but himself, and (the family member) and Deputy Leigh were desperate to help him," Thomsen said.

Thomsen said the Wood County Sheriff's Office has made significant steps to improve both their handling of people with mental illness in the community and the Wood County Jail.

Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said improving the way the Sheriff's Office handles people with mental illness was a priority when he ran for office in 2018. Becker played a significant roll in the department's officers undergoing crisis intervention training since 2016.

The lawyers settled the federal civil suit on Sept. 27. The company will pay about $1.2 million to the estate of Johnsrud, which will go to his child. It will pay $150,000 to the family member who was wounded. It will pay about $3,273 to the Department of Veterans Affairs for reimbursement, and it will pay about $961,246 to Gingras, Thomsen and Wachs, the Milwaukee law firm that represented the family.

Thomsen said 40 percent of the settlement is the standard fee for this type of case. The most important aspect of this case is to get people talking about how to better help people with mental illness, Thomsen said.

The courts appointed a lawyer to represent the child's interest and look after the child's portion of the settlement, Thomsen said.

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @KMadden715, Instagram at @kmadden715 or Facebook at facebook.com/karen.madden.33

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Family of man shot by Wood County deputy settles federal lawsuit