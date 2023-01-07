Family of man wanted in ‘Kanye 2024!′ hate attack in Central Park decries antisemitic actions

The family of a man charged with attacking a Jewish person in Central Park while screaming “Kanye 2024!″ was stunned to hear of the allegations Friday and said the suspect was not raised in hate.

“If he’s harmed somebody it’s horrible,” a relative of hate crime suspect Perin Jacobchuk told the Daily News from her home in Washington state. “It’s very against what we believe and how we live.”

Cops on Thursday identified Jacobchuk, 32, as the man who snuck up behind a 63-year-old man in Central Park near Terrace Drive and East Drive, near the E. 72nd St. entrance, at around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 14.

Jacobchuk sucker-punched the victim, knocking him to the ground, police said.

“F--- you, Jew!” he screamed, along with “Kanye 2024!”

A few weeks before the attack rapper Kanye West praised Adolf Hitler on a podcast hosted by right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Jacobchuk fled toward E. 72nd St. with a loaded-up bicycle trailer and a sign that read “Hungry Disabled,” cops said.

Cops recovered clear surveillance footage of Jacobchuk escaping the park and were able to identify him as the suspect.

He remained at large Friday. NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force members were searching for him.

Jacobchuk is estranged from his family and may be mentally ill, said the relative who asked that her name not be used.

“We’re not that kind of people. We’re not prejudiced people,” the relative said about the allegations against Jacobchuk. “We’re the opposite of that.

“He wasn’t raised that way at all in any sense of the word,” she said.

Jacobchuk’s victim suffered a chipped tooth and a broken hand in the attack, but managed to take himself to an area hospital for treatment.

When reached by The News after the attack, the victim said he was physically fine, but was left troubled by Jacobchuk’s message.

“Unfortunately there is just a lot of hate in this world,” the man said. “It’s definitely not good.”

Anyone with information regarding Jacobchuk or his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.