Family of Manuel Ellis, man who died in police custody, reaches $4 million settlement with Washington county

The family of a Black man who died in police custody has reached a multimillion dollar settlement.

Manuel Ellis, 33, died March 3, 2020 after he was stopped by two Tacoma, Wash. police officers while walking home from 7-Eleven. Police originally claimed Ellis was trying to open car doors.

After Ellis allegedly resisted arrest, he was physically restrained, tased, tackled and punched. He died from respiratory arrest due to hypoxia, when the body is deprived of oxygen.

Police dispatch captured audio of Ellis crying “I can’t breathe” as he was restrained.

Three Tacoma officers face criminal trials for their roles in his death.

Timothy Rankine, first-degree manslaughter, and Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins, second-degree murder are waiting trial after pleading not guilty.

After Ellis’ family sued the city of Tacoma, Pierce County, six Tacoma officers and two Pierce County sheriff’s deputies (who came to the scene) in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, the Pierce County Council moved to settle with the family and is expected to approve it Tuesday.

According to Adam Faber, a spokesperson for the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the settlement is for more than $4 million.

“This proposed settlement will bring the county’s involvement with this lawsuit to a close,” Faber said. “As always, litigation settlements are made with risk management principles in mind. We recognize that the family and friends of Manuel Ellis are grieving, and we hope this settlement will give them some measure of closure.”

The other lawsuits are still pending.