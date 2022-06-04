Family of mass shooting victim calls for change on Gun Violence Awareness Day

A Millis couple who lost a family member in a Colorado supermarket shooting last year placed 848 flags beside their front yard to honor the victims of all mass shootings since their family’s tragedy and call for change.

The Gun Violence Archive classifies a mass shooting as four or more people shot or killed.

Jennifer MacAskill’s sister Suzy Fountain was killed at King Soopers grocery store in March 2021 while stopping in to grab a few items after a hair appointment.

“She was a wonderful mother. She has a beautiful son. She was just a big part of our family, a happy person, a person who had true conviction,” Jennifer said. “And she just happened to be right there, and she was murdered in aisle 10.”

Jennifer and her husband Ed were emotional as they placed the flags in the ground ahead of National Gun Violence Awareness Day Friday, along with signs demanding legislative change.

“We’re not looking to take away the 2nd Amendment. We’re not looking to take guns away. I’m a licensed gun owner in the state of Mass. So, that would be hypocritical for me,” Ed said. “But there needs to be some common sense to it. There needs to be the background checks, the red flag warnings, the ghost guns.”

The MacAskills are hoping those they reach will join them in their mission for gun reform.

“We just need to get better,” Ed said. “We need action. Thoughts and prayers are done. Action and change is what’s needed.”

After all, the couple says, if a mass shooting can affect their family – and innocent children and teachers in Texas last month – a similar tragedy can happen to anyone.

“We have to keep our children safe, our families safe, and ourselves safe,” Jennifer said.

