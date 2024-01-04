Family matters: 3 generations work at Mid-America Beverage

Jan. 4—Kory Green credits working with his father Kevin at Mid-America Beverage for having as strong of a relationship with him as he does.

"We didn't always have the best relationship because my parents are divorced," Kory said. "But coming here and being around him all the time made our relationship better. It's what drew me to stay here because I'm able to be around my dad and work with my dad more than I was when I was a kid."

Kevin, himself, has a similar story to tell as his father Herb also worked for Mid-America Beverage. Kevin has his own fond memories as a teenager during summer break helping his dad deliver product or sweeping or sorting bottles.

The Greens are an interesting family in that they have three generations who have worked for the same company that's not a family business.

Herb started working at Mid-American beverage in 1978 before retiring in 1993. His son Kevin started working a full-time entry position in 1986 and now works in the warehouse unloading semi-trucks. Kory started in 1998 and now works both in the warehouse and as a driver.

All three have said working together has strengthened the bond between them.

"It's kind of strange, to be honest, because it doesn't happen too often," Kevin said about working with family. "But, like my dad says, it's the people you work for that is why you want to stay here."

While it may be rare to work with multiple generations of family at other companies, it's not at Mid-America Beverage.

The company, founded more than 100 years ago in 1914 by Albert Miller as a horse and buggy transportation service, is still being run by the same family. Operating for years as a trucking company, Miller picked up the first beer wholesaling license in Kokomo in 1934.

For decades, the company only served Howard County. Now, the company serves more than a dozen counties.

Its current leader, Jack Hingst, is the great-grandson of Miller, and the son of Bill Hingst, the company's previous president.

Over the businesses' more than 100 years, it's had to adjust and deal with major headwinds, including The Great Depression, Prohibition and competing with larger wholesalers in an ever-consolidating industry.

The company, through its leadership by the late John Hingst, brothers Bill and Bob Hingst have weathered their storms.

How?

It's simple, Bill said: invest in the company and the community even in tough times and you'll reap the rewards.

"Keep the money in the company to grow instead of taking it out," Bill said. "Some companies take it all out, then tough times hit, and they can't continue."

Bill and Bob's father, John, was known for his charity. He started several endowments at the Community Foundation of Howard County. Hingst Hall at Ivy Tech Kokomo is named for John and his wife Hilda's generosity over their lifetime and support of education.

For Herb, John was more of a family member and good friend than a boss.

"I got to love him, I guess you'd say," Herb said teary-eyed. "Anything you needed, anything you wanted, you could see John."

It's that family atmosphere that brings people to not only work at Mid-America Beverage but to stay long-term. Employees get a stable job and Mid-America Beverage gets dedicated employees.

Keeping that atmosphere alive is a big responsibility now on the shoulders of Jack Hingst.

"We really are one big family," he said. "We're part of the community ... I also feel a sense of responsibility here to make sure that Mid-America continues to be here and continue what (my family) started."

FUTURE CHALLENGES

In order to continue as a successful business, the company strongly believes it needs to be able to offer more spirits-based drinks that are growing in popularity.

While Mid-America Beverage is allowed to distribute malt-based or wine-based alcoholic products, Indiana law prohibits a company with such licenses to also distribute spirits-based products, such as hard seltzers, that are expected to grow by tens of billions of dollars in the next five years.

Jack Hingst said the company plans to lobby state legislators to try and get the laws changed.

"We've been able to survive this long and be part of the community because we've been able to evolve with customer preferences," he said. "We want to be the best partner we can to our suppliers, and with our suppliers branching out into canned spirits, canned cocktails, it's important we be allowed to evolve with the industry so we can continue to remain an active part of the industry."

