‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary Arrested Over Unpaid Child Support Again

Family Matters star Darius McCrary was arrested last month over his alleged failure to pay child support, TMZ reported, marking the second time police have taken him into custody over his alleged delinquency. McCrary and his wife ​​Tammy Brawner finalized their divorce in 2019, four years after he was first picked up over his alleged failure to pay child support. Under the terms of the divorce, McCrary is required to pay $1,366 per month; he already owed tens of thousands at the time the agreement was signed. McCrary was taken into custody on Nov. 27 and pled not guilty.

