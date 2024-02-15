Family meals now more fattening despite Government calorie targets

Happy family sitting by the table in dinning room and eating take out food at home

Family meals have become far more fattening since the Government set targets to reduce their calorie content.

The Government has been urging restaurants, supermarkets and manufacturers to cut calories from their foods, either by reformulating them or cutting portion size.

But an official report by the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities shows Britons are consuming more calories than ever in meals and snacks.

The data show family meals now contain 10 per cent more calories per 100g than they did when the programme began recording measurements in 2017.

The volume of calorific food being consumed also rose significantly, partly fuelled by the rise of snacking and takeaways during the pandemic.

The figures show shoppers consumed 25.3 per cent more calories from crisps and snacks in 2021 than in 2017.

On average, the calories per portion of crisps or savoury snacks rose from 118 per single serve to 189 over just four years.

Ministers originally wanted the calorific content of thousands of popular foods to be lowered by a fifth and set a target date of 2024. Those ambitions were scaled back to 10 per cent for most categories after officials decided their original plans were “unachievable”.

Now the government report, issued on Thursday, has pushed the deadline back to 2025.

The official results are based largely on data from Kantar’s Worldpanel of 30,000 households, which has tracked England’s eating habits for four years from 2017.

Since the targets were set, family meals have become significantly more calorific, the report shows.

The term is used to describe the centrepiece of traditional dinners, such as a beef casserole, a curry without rice or a fish dish. The data for 2021 show that these meals, on average, contain 10.4 per cent more calories than they did in 2017.

Restaurants, cafes and takeaways also saw increases in the number of calories per serving in main meals, starters, side dishes and sandwiches, the report shows.

Main meals saw a 2.3 per cent increase in calories, with sandwiches up 1 per cent, with little change in children’s meals between 2017 and 2021.

Analysis published in the report shows that men are typically now consuming between 168 and 304 calories more each day than they need, with women consuming between 89 and 171 excess calories.

The report points out that the Government has previously threatened to “explore other levers” if progress is not made in cutting the calories in common foods.

These could include extra taxes on unhealthy foods or legislation that forces manufacturers to produce healthier fare.

However, ministers have said they do not intend to introduce extra taxes, and Labour has ruled out such moves during the cost of living crisis.

The report said that reliance on takeaway food during the pandemic was one of the factors fuelling an increase in calories consumed.

The report concludes: “The results show that generally limited progress has been achieved in working towards the ambitions and guidelines set for the calorie reduction workstream.”

The lack of progress on the calories reduction plan follows Public Health England’s much criticised sugar-reduction programme, which also failed to hit reduction targets.

John Maingay, the director of policy at the British Heart Foundation, said: “Obesity significantly increases the risk of cardiovascular conditions like heart attack and stroke, and this is costing lives and adding to the immense pressure on our NHS.

“So much of the food we buy in supermarkets and restaurants is already high in calories, which makes it harder for people to manage their weight. We hope that today’s findings spur action from food manufacturers to reduce the calorie content of their products. They have a critical part to play if we are to truly improve everyone’s access to healthier food.”

