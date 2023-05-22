Family to meet with special prosecutor in 2022 killing of woman by Fayetteville police

The family of a Fayetteville woman shot and killed by police last July will meet this week with the special prosecutor reviewing the case to discuss the criminal investigation into her death, the family said in a statement Monday.

Jada Johnson, 22, was killed July 1, 2022, when police went to the Colgate Drive home of her grandfather Rick Iwanski after Johnson and her grandparents repeatedly called 911 reporting her estranged boyfriend was attempting to break into the home. An official said that when officers arrived on the scene, they found no evidence supporting the allegations. The family said that instead, the officers threatened Johnson with arrest.

The family contends the young mother was in the throes of a mental health crisis — having been committed to the hospital two days prior for treatment and released just hours earlier — when she pulled a gun out and threatened to harm herself.

Search warrants state officers feared for their safety, as well as that of her grandfather, infant daughter and grandmother when Sgt. Timothy Rugg tackled Johnson and Officer Zacharias Borom shot and killed her in front of her family. An autopsy revealed 17 bullets struck Johnson, including at least one shot to the head.

Jada Johnson in a November 2019 photo.

In October, Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West requested a special prosecutor be assigned to the case.

That prosecutor, Special Deputy Attorney General, Jocelyn Wright, with the North Carolina Department of Justice is meeting with Iwanski; Johnson’s grandmother, Maria Iwanski; and Johnson’s mother, Jaquaya Johnson, in West’s office Wednesday, according to the statement.

“After hearing nothing from NCDOJ for two and half months since their last communications, Jada’s family asks for an update on Jada’s case from the Special Deputy Attorney General, Ms. Jocelyn Wright,” the statement said.

On May 17, Wright reportedly agreed to the meeting.

“Ms. Wright and the NCDOJ agree to meet with Jada’s family in Fayetteville for a second time on May 24, 2023. They do not add any additional information as to the status of the investigation,” the statement said.

Immediately afterward, the family intends to hold a news conference on the steps of the Cumberland County Court House along with their attorney Xavier de Janon, the statement said.

The family filed a lawsuit in April on behalf of the estate of Jada Johnson against Officer Borom, the city of Fayetteville and Sgt. Rugg. The lawsuit is pending.

