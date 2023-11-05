Family member accused of decapitating woman and taking her head, California cops say

A 24-year-old man accused of decapitating a Santa Rosa woman and taking her head has been arrested, California police reported.

Luis Gustavo Aroyo-Lopez of Santa Rosa was arrested at the Transbay Terminal just before 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, in San Francisco, police told KRON. He is accused of homicide.

On Thursday, Nov. 2, Santa Rosa officers called to a home about a possible homicide found the headless body of a woman, police said in a news release.

The woman had been killed and decapitated, police said. Her head was not found and investigators said they believe Aroyo-Lopez took it with him.

The woman, who was in her 60s, was a relative of Aroyo-Lopez, police told The Press Democrat. Neighbors told the publication she was his grandmother.

Police issued a description of Aroyo-Lopez. He was arrested after an officer at the Transbay Terminal recognized him, KRON said.

He did not have the woman’s head with him when he was arrested, police told The Press Democrat. The head remains missing.

Santa Rosa police as that anyone with information call 707-543-3590.

