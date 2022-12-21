Family member briefly detained as deputies investigate woman’s death in Carmichael

Detectives are investigating the death of an 89-year-old woman Tuesday evening in Carmichael, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

No foul play is suspected in the death, which was reported in the 1800 block of Lambeth Way, but Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi said a family member was briefly detained after being “initially uncooperative with deputies.”

The detained relative was released at the scene, Gandhi said.

The death remains under investigation. The woman’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.