Family member calls 911 after man shoots and kills his father, Kentucky police say

A man from Crittenden County has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed his father Monday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.

State police’s initial investigation revealed that Timothy Paris, 37, shot and killed his father Jerry Paris sometime Monday morning on Blackburn Church Road. Afterwards, Timothy Paris called his brother and told him what happened. The brother called 911.

State police didn’t say what led up to the shooting.

The Crittenden County Sheriff’s office responded and declared Jerry Paris dead on scene from gunshot wounds, according to state police. Timothy Paris was detained and charged with murder.

Timothy Paris was taken to the Crittenden County Detention Center, police said.