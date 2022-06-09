Family member fatally shoots relative after argument in Riverview, deputies say

One person was shot to death after what started as a verbal disagreement between two family members in Riverview Thursday afternoon, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

A 911 caller reported a shooting in the 8300 block of Arabian Dunes Place around 12:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The person who was shot was taken to an area hospital, where they died, the release said.

A verbal disagreement occurred before the shooting, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives are in the process of interviewing relatives to gather more information, and the shooter is cooperating with authorities, the release said.

The Sheriff’s Office did not provide the name, age or gender of either the victim or the shooter.

No other details about the ongoing investigation have been released as of this writing.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.