Family member shoots man hiding behind couch, Oklahoma cops say. He was their brother

Sleeping homeowners awoke to their barking dogs in the middle of the night, then they began searching their house for a possible intruder, authorities in Oklahoma said.

One of the family members spotted someone hiding behind a basement couch, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

The family member then fatally shot the man, who was later determined to be their brother, police said.

Officers were called to the home at about 2:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, according to a news release shared on Facebook. The shooting victim was taken to a hospital, where he died of injuries.

Police said the brother “had not been allowed in the house for several years.”

Investigators interviewed the shooter, police said, and they were released as the investigation is ongoing.

The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office will review the case to determine if charges will be filed, police said.

