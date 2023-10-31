Family members of 23-year-old man allegedly murdered by his own half-brother blame criminal justice system

HOUSTON - Cory Kellett was arrested in Colorado last week after being on the run for more than a month.

He's now charged with stabbing his half-brother to death while free from jail on a $40,000 bond.

SUGGESTED: Harris County chase suspect appears in court as agencies review pursuit policies

"He was the best little brother, and he was great to my kids. They loved him. It's sad, the whole thing is heartbreaking for me," said Amber Stewart.

She says she still can't believe her 23-year-old baby brother, Payne Stewart, was allegedly murdered by their half brother, Cory Kellett.

"We grew up with this boy and I cannot fathom now that he could do this to Payne," Amber Stewart said. "It literally makes me sick and Payne didn't deserve any of it. He loved Cory."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"Payne had a heart of gold. He loved everybody," said Greg Stewart, who is Payne and Cory's uncle. "Would have never in a million years thought it would happen to Payne. It's just devastated the family. We're still trying to deal with it."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Police say on September 28, Cory stabbed Payne after Payne kicked Cory out of this southeast side house for not paying his share of the rent.

"It was brutal, I mean, he cut his throat. He didn't have a chance. After that, he bled out before the ambulance got there," Greg Stewart said.

Cory had been on the run for about a month when he was arrested last week in Colorado.

In a Breaking Bond report, we told you how this murder should have never happened.

Even though Cory had violated his bond conditions numerous times, he was allowed to remain free from jail on bond.

"He should have never been out," Greg Stewart said. "I would think they would not set bond for him again. If they do, he's going to run."

"I definitely hope he gets what he deserves, and then some for doing this to my little brother," said Amber Stewart.