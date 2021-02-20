Family members arrested on child porn charges

Feb. 20—Two Olivehurst men were arrested, in a joint operation by law enforcement, Thursday for possession of obscene matter involving a person under 18 years of age.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Office, along with officers from the High Tech Crime Task Force out of Sacramento, served a search warrant at a residence in the 5600 block of Arboga Road on Thursday morning.

Robert Mulholland, 66, and Joshua Mulholland, 18, were arrested on suspicion of child pornography charges. Robert Mulholland is the younger suspect's grandfather.

Several electronic devices were seized during the search of the Olivehurst residence, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement opened an investigation into the matter in early February following a tip from an agency in New Hampshire. The investigation is ongoing.

Both Robert Mulholland and Joshua Mulholland were booked into Yuba County Jail with bail set at $20,000 each.