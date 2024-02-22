Family members arrested on child pornography charges

Feb. 22—Pontotoc County District Attorney Erik Johnson announced Wednesday the arrest of three family members on child pornography charges after an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

Arrested were Zachary Ray Sherrard, 21, his brother Avery Lee Sherrard Junior, 23, and their father, Avery Lee Sherrard Sr., 46.

Johnson said the investigation began after reports to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children from the website Open AI. The platform was allegedly being utilized to create a story about a 40-year-old man and a juvenile in a sexual relationship.

"Search warrants were served at the parties' residence, and several electronic devices containing alleged child pornography were seized," Johnson said.

"Our charge — our most important mission — is to protect children from being sexually victimized and exploited. I stand with the OSBI Crimes Against Children Unit for their fight to apprehend offenders of these heinous crimes, and commend them for their diligent work in this investigation."

All three are being held in the Pontotoc County Justice Center each on a $1 million bond.