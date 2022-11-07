Family members of Cairo Jordan -- 'Angel in the suitcase' -- mourn with Southern Indiana

Nov. 6—SOUTHERN INDIANA — Who is Cairo Ammar Jordan?

An answer to the question that's lingered since April in Southern Indiana came on Sunday afternoon at Southern Hills Church in Salem.

The 5-year-old from Atlanta was a light, brighter than the unseasonably sunny and warm weather the day a memorial service was held in his honor.

Known to the community as "Angel" at first, he's brought people in Washington County together since his body was found stuffed into a suitcase in April. Nineteen family members of the boy, who was finally identified by police the day after his birthday last month, traveled from Georgia to Washington County this weekend to thank the community.

Cairo's family offered a message in the program for the service.

"We would like to thank you all for your generosity and many, many expressions of outpouring of love you have bestowed on behalf of our precious beloved Cairo," family members wrote. "Words alone cannot express how deeply grateful we are. We are all connected in the love of Christ."

Loved ones describe Cairo as a very active and happy baby, "who would warm your heart with his laughter and smile," in the program. They also noted the boy's affinity for his toys and dinosaurs.

"They're the sweetest and they're making us feel like (so good). I said 'I'm glad we were his voice and I'm glad we were heard,'" said Janet Irk, who has been working tirelessly with her daughter, Yvonne Casey, to bring justice to Cairo and his family. "And I said 'Now, justice.'"

Cairo's family, including his father, Vincent C. Jordan Jr., were greeted by Washington County Sheriff Brent Miller and Sgt. Matt Hein at the service. Hein was the first police officer on the scene after a man hunting mushrooms called police when he came upon Cairo's body.

"I thank everybody that helped," Irk said. "I thanked everybody for the prayers."

She and Casey said they plan to be at the court dates for those charged in this case. They have held prayer vigils in Cairo's honor, were instrumental in a funeral for the boy before anyone knew his name.

It took more than six months for police to identify and charge his mother, Dejaune Anderson, with his murder. She still has not been apprehended and was last spotted in Los Angeles.

Indiana State Police set up a tip line after Cairo's body was found but said no one reported him missing. Cairo's father and family said after he was identified that his mother had custody of him and they did not know he was missing. Despite a deluge of tips from the public, it was DNA at the scene that connected Anderson to the case.

A formal autopsy lists an electrolyte imbalance as the reason for the boy's death, likely caused by a stomach bug.

A woman believed to be an accomplice in the case, Dawn Coleman, was arrested last month in San Francisco. She's charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

She will be extradited to Indiana from California and tried in Washington County.

Cairo's service on Sunday was full of prayer and reflection and accompanied by a candlelight vigil. Afterward, the dozens who attended approached the family and offered their love and support in person.

"I was really like shocked, I get a message and it's like 'hey, you know we'd really like to meet you and thank you for everything you've done,'" Casey. "...we got to meet and that was just amazing, they're amazing people. My heart breaks."