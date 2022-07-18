Family members, community react to police K-9 attack that cost fleeing suspect his eye

Roughly 100 people clogged the streets of Gainesville Sunday evening during a "Stop Brutalizing Black People" in honor of Terrell Bradley, a Gainesville man who lost his eye last week from a K-9 attack while being arrested by police.

Demands to fire the officers involved in Bradley's arrest rang through the air, as well as calls to release all unedited footage during the arrest.

Protesters marched through the city before ending up at the Gainesville Police Department headquarters along Northeast Eighth Avenue where they cut off traffic and blocked the intersection.

Last week, Gainesville police pulled over Terrell Bradley, a 30-year-old local, who they say committed a traffic violation and fled from police before being tracked down and arrested. The department hadn't openly addressed the arrest until pictures began circulating on social media showing the extent of Bradley's injuries that landed him in the hospital, which include him losing an eye from a K-9 attack.

GPD said the incident is an ongoing investigation and maintains the use of a K-9 in the search for Bradley was standard procedure.

Daniel Chanzes, a local activist, leads the crowd in chants and organizing during a protest for Terrell Bradley in Gainesville, Fla., on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Protesters marched from the Santa Fe Blount Center to GPD's headquarters at 545 NW 8th Ave. Some wore eye patches over their right eye which read, "Justice for Terrell Bradley" and t-shirts that had a picture of his missing eye.

Protesters said they want an immediate revision of GPD policy to ensure officers stop the pursuit of fleeing suspects when they pose no imminent threat or danger. Police say Bradley was in procession of a stolen and loaded firearm and marijuana before he fled from police while being searched.

Protestors, friends and family of Terrell Bradley hold signs and speak during a protest for Bradley in Gainesville, Fla., on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Due to Bradley having a prior felony conviction and the situation involving a firearm, GPD said it called on a K-9 unit to seek out the suspect, a search that took nearly an hour. Police say Bradley's suspicious behavior, which included his hand being near the floorboard where the gun was later found, warranted the search.

Bradley was eventually found hiding behind some bushes an hour later. GPD reports that the dog "apprehended" him and he was placed under arrest. He was later transported to UF Health Shands Hospital where he was airlifted to a Tampa hospital where he eye was removed due to the K-9 attack.

Bradley's cousin, Tevin Bradley, said that he was shocked when he heard about the incident.

"It was unbelievable to me," he said. "I had to call people to confirm.

Protestors gather in front of the Gainesville Police Department building during a protest for Terrell Bradley in Gainesville, Fla., on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Tevin Bradley said his cousin remains in good spirits and is pleased to know community members are rallying around him.

"It's amazing how people come together," Tevin Bradley said. "They see something is wrong. It would've been swept under the rug if we didn't talk about it. I want justice for my cousin. I want the officers and the dog off the force and the policies changed."

Community activist Chanae Jackson said that the people who attend the rally must continue to fight through voting.

"The commission looks over GPD, and we need to vote," Jackson said. "We need to hold them accountable. What happened to Terrell could happen to anybody. We protect (ourselves) by coming together. We are powerful when we come together."

His father Victor Bradley spoke during the protest and thanked the protesters for their support and urged them to continue the fight for justice.

"You don't know how much it means for you all to show up and support us," he said. "We need to be involved before something like this happens. No matter what God is in control.

Victor Bradley, the father of Terrell Bradley, speaks about his son’s situation during a protest for Terrell Bradley in Gainesville, Fla., on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Belinda Gorman, Terrell Bradley's aunt, said she was upset to hear about the treatment her nephew went through.

"It is sickening," Gorman said "The dog just mauled his face off. My sister is going through so much agony."

As per GPD policy, an investigation is conducted whenever a person is apprehended by a K-9, a review process that includes photos, body-worn and dash cameras.

Police Chief Lonnie Scott said the review will be complete within the week.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Protesters seek Gainesville police policy change after Bradley arrest