Family members demand justice at memorial for 16-year-old girl killed in a hit-and-run crash

It was an emotional scene outside Geibel High School in Fayette County Saturday.

“I said ‘I love you. I’ll see you when you get home.’ She walked out the door and never came back,” Bailey’s father Bobby Veitch said.

“She was just getting started. Just 16. She didn’t even get her license yet. Just so unfair,” her mother Danielle Mullen said.

Police say Bailey had just visited her girlfriend at Dairy Queen when she was hit while walking along East Crawford Avenue in Connellsville. She later died at a nearby hospital.

Loved ones said Bailey loved animals and never met a stranger.

Police say 42-year-old Mark Lucic is responsible. The Ontario, Canada man was in town on a work ski trip when he hit Bailey. Police say he was drunk and fled the scene. He faces several charges including vehicular homicide.

“Just for one night. Just for somebody to be selfish. Took her away forever,” her mother said.

“I hope you know what you did. I hope you rot. I hope you never see the sun again,” her father said.

Lucic has a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, February 15th.

