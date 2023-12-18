Family members, friends gather to remember Earl Moore Jr. one year after his death

Family and friends of Earl Moore Jr. release balloons in front of the house of Rosena Washington, Moore's mother, on East Jackson Street. Monday marked the one-year anniversary of Moore's death. Two emergency medical services workers have been charged in his death.

About 30 family members and friends gathered on a chilly and breezy Monday afternoon for a balloon release to honor the memory of Earl Moore Jr. who died one year ago Monday.

The gathering was at the home of Moore's mother, Rosena Washington, on East Jackson Street.

Moore's death from "compression and positional asphyxia" grabbed national headlines after two emergency medical services workers, Peggy Jill Finley and Peter J. Cadigan, both of Springfield, were charged with first-degree murder on Jan. 9.

'I miss him so much': Earl Moore Jr.'s mother grieves on anniversary of his death

No trial date has been set. Both are due in court on Jan. 29.

Washington and Moore's estate have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Finley and Cadigan, along with their former employer, LifeStar Ambulance, Inc.

Rosena Washington on the help of family and friends, since the death of her son, Earl Moore, Jr. in Springfield, Ill. Monday marks, the one-year anniversary of the case in which two EMS workers are charged with murder. Read my story at https://t.co/RCHXWwIQrW. pic.twitter.com/zgVw6l7DAK — Steven Spearie (@StevenSpearie) December 17, 2023

Moore, 35, a fast-food restaurant manager, had been living with his cousin, Aaron Cutler, and his wife, Samantha. The cousins had hoped to start their own business, Aaron Cutler told The State Journal-Register earlier this year.

Earl Moore Jr.

"I miss my son, my baby, one of my best friends, so much," Washington said of Moore. "In my world, he was everything. He still is everything."

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788; sspearie@sj-r.com; X, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Family and friends of Earl Moore Jr. gathered one year after his death