Family members gather to honor local boxer killed in DC shooting

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As rain poured down Friday night, friends and family members of Anwar Wingate stood outside, balloons in hand.

“Whether it’s raining, sleet or snow we’re going to show up for him. We’re going to show up no matter what,” said Dalphina Wingate, Anwar’s mother. “God was crying. We were crying this morning.”

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the 24-year-old was shot and killed in a Shaw parking garage around 3 a.m. on Nov. 19. MPD told DC News Now they are still investigating.

Man shot, killed in parking garage in Northwest DC

“He didn’t deserve that and justice will be served. I’m sure of it,” his mother said.

Wingate was well known in the DMV for his budding career as a professional boxer. His next match in the ring was supposed to be next weekend.

However, Dalphina said there is so much more to her son than just boxing.

“He was just vibrant. Always joking, always happy, always loving, always dancing. That was his thing. He loved to dance, he loved to entertain,” she said. “That’s what I miss about him. That’s what the world will miss about him.”

Dalphina was on a cruise at the time of the shooting.

She said she spoke to her son on the phone shortly before his death.

“He said, ‘mommy I know, I love you, have a great trip.’ And that was my last conversation with him and that was probably an hour and 30 minutes before his death, before his murder,” Dalphina said.

To honor Wingate, his family released red and black balloons outside the Waldorf elementary school he attended.

His family hopes people remember him as “genuine.”

“I want people to know he was pure, he was genuine. He was a beast in the ring, no mercy, but outside of the ring with his friends and in school, they loved him,” his mother said.

MPD is offering at $25,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in this case.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.