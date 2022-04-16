Family members held on $500,000 bail; charged in boy's death

Apr. 16—RAYMONDVILLE — A judge Friday ordered three family members held on $500,000 bail each in connection with the January 2021 death of a 13-year-old Sebastian boy, Sheriff Joe Salazar stated.

Justice of the Peace Juan Salinas charged Sabrina Loredo, the boy's mother; Antonia Villarreal Gonzalez and Ruben Gonzalez-Cordoba with felony injury to a child, Willacy County Jail officers said.

On Thursday, sheriff's deputies arrested the suspects in connection with the Jan. 23, 2021 death of Jesse Harrison, 13, of Sebastian, authorities said.

Investigation

The boy's death shocked Sebastian's small, tight-knit community.

On Jan. 21, 2021, Salazar launched the investigation after Valley Baptist Medical Center called at 4 a.m. regarding "a possible sexual assault of a child — young male," a press release stated, adding the boy died as a result of his injuries.

Investigators worked with Texas Ranger Raul Garza to search the boy's home at 525 1/2 West Main, Sebastian, where they photographed and documented the scene, interviewing family members, neighbors and school district employees, the press release stated.

In December, the final autopsy report "determined the cause of death was inconclusive," the press release stated.

On Wednesday, the 197th Judicial District Court issued warrants for the suspects' arrests, it stated.

