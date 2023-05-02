Family members honor NYPD cop who died 32 years after being shot during robbery: ‘I just don’t want him to be forgotten’

After 32 years in limbo, Det. Troy Patterson was finally on his way to his final resting place Monday night.

The Brooklyn cop died over the weekend following more than three decades in a catatonic state from a headwound he sustained by a teenager during a botched robbery.

On Monday, hundreds of police officers snapped to attention and saluted as his casket, draped with the NYPD flag, was wheeled into the Erskine Funeral Home in Bedford-Stuvesant, where he would be honored by his family, friends and colleagues in blue at a dignified transfer ceremony.

“He was my hero,” his son Troy Patterson Jr. told the Daily News outside the service. “I just don’t want him to be forgotten. He’s my daughter’s hero, too.”

The elder Patterson was off-duty and washing his car on Jefferson Ave. in Bed-Stuy on Jan. 16, 1990 when three local men approached him and demanded $20. In a scuffle, one of them — a 15-year-old — allegedly pulled a gun and shot Patterson in the head.

The officer, just 27 at the time, never regained consciousness. Patterson was promoted to detective following the shooting.

His son remembered Patterson taking him for father-son dinners in that car, a Nissan Maxima.

“He’d drive me to Red Lobster, one of my favorite spots,” an emotional Troy Jr. said outside the funeral parlor.

It was a tough way to grow up, going from those dinners out to watching his dad in his hospital bed.

“Five years old. A kid, a baby, seeing your dad laid up — tubes in his nose, mouth, everywhere, really,” he said.

Through it all, he said, his surrogate family at the NYPD was there for him.

“They were only a phone call away,” the son said. “They did a lot for our family — not only our family but for other fallen soldiers.”

He also reflected on his father’s assailants — three reckless teens who decided to stick up a man in their neighborhood to pay for a team uniform for their basketball league.

“They were so young at the time,” he said.

After the shooting, police arrested three teenagers: Tracy Clark, 15; Vincent Robbins, 20, and Darren Crawford, 17. Clark, who was a student at Automotive High School in Brooklyn, was accused of being the gunman who wielded a .38-caliber revolver.

“He was a good man,” cousin Everton Brown, 64, said of Det. Troy Patterson. “He would have given him the money anyway. They just needed to ask him the right way.”

Brown said that he wanted to correct a misconception that Patterson was in a coma.

“He wasn’t in a coma,” he said. “He was in a catatonic state. He recognized his mother and other family members. He recognized his nurses. He responded to his son.”

Over those three decades, Patterson became a rallying point for his family.

“Our family has always been tight,” Brown said.

“We’ve been gathering every year since Troy was shot. We’ve had vigils every year at the place where he was shot. We’ve had dinners at the New Jersey facility where he was taken care of. In a way, what happened to Troy has brought us closer together.”