Family members of man shot, killed by manager demand justice

A man will stand trial after a workplace dispute turned deadly. Zairyre Simmons waived his preliminary hearing.

“He was not mentally ill when he chased my nephew out of Taco Bell down the street into a business and shot him,” said Adrienne Young.

Adrienne Young has been the director of the Tree of Hope for 25 years. It’s a faith-based organization that helps victims of violence. Now, she’s trying to help her own family while pushing through personal pain.

“We want to see this thing go the whole way to trial, and we want justice for Dorian Carver,” said Young.

Dorian Carver is Young’s nephew. On November 9, 2022, Carver quit his job at the Taco Bell on Cochran Road in Scott Township after getting into an argument with his manager, Zairyre Simmons. Carver left and went down the street to Northwestern Mutual bank to make a phone call. Video shows Simmons followed him.

“He was trying to call someone to come pick him up, but he never got a chance to make that phone call,” said Young.

Police say Simmons shot Carver multiple times and ran off before turning himself in. Simmons’ attorney says his client is remorseful.

“I have a strong feeling mental health is going to play a big part in how this case proceeds at the Court of Common Pleas level,” said Defense Attorney Corey Day. “This was a preliminary hearing. We waived our right, and we’ll have our day in court.”

Carver’s family also wants answers from Taco Bell.

“We want to know why Taco Bell even had the audacity to make this man a manager with his background,” said Young. “He already had a background of criminal activities.”

As they wait for answers, they say they’re also waiting and hoping for justice.

“The ultimate justice is for him to never ever see daylight again,” said Young.

Simmons’ formal arraignment is scheduled for February 14.

