Family members of man shot, killed in Aliquippa speak out after his death

The family of a man shot and killed in Aliquippa on January 13 is speaking to Channel 11.

Thirty-one-year-old Vince Ciccone died in a home on Mill Street.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> >1 dead after shooting in Aliquippa

His brother and sister, Lou Ciccone and Michelle Hanshaw, say they are still trying to process what happened.

“I just don’t understand how it could’ve come to this,” Hanshaw said.

They live in Ohio but their brother had lived in the area for years and had two small children.

“He was a really great dad. I think that’s his best accomplishment,” Ciccone said.

They say he wasn’t without his demons and battled depression following the death of his parents and a botched surgery. The surgery left him in constant pain and unable to work.

Police say Ciccone was shot and killed by Alec Mineard. Mineard faces charges of voluntary manslaughter with provocation from the individual killed and involuntary manslaughter.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man charged in connection with deadly shooting in Aliquippa

His preliminary hearing is set for Monday.

Ciccone’s funeral is set for next Saturday. It’ll be at Huntsman Funeral Home in Coraopolis.

There is a fundraising campaign, too. His siblings tell me they have enough to give him a funeral and additional money will go to his kids.

Tune in to Channel 11 at 11 p.m. to hear the family’s message on ongoing gun violence in the area.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

State police investigating bomb threat made against local mall UPMC doctor accused of driving drunk, causing fatal crash appears in court Pittsburgh sheds 20 bank branches within 10 days in January VIDEO: Local anti-abortion advocates march through Bridgeville DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts