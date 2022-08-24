Family members of Moser's homicide victim in courtroom as jailed suspect denied bond

The Holts Summit man accused of pulling the trigger in the shooting death of Columbia resident Shavez Waage outside a Moser's Foods grocery store last weekend will remain jailed without bond after a hearing Wednesday.

Loyal Martell, 22, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

Grieving family members were present in the courtroom of Boone County Associate Circuit Judge Kimberly Shaw as she made her ruling.

Martell is in the process of hiring a lawyer. Shaw set a counsel status hearing for next month.

Martell and Joshua Dudley, 22, of Kirksville, are alleged to have met Waage in the Moser's parking lot on Keene Street on Saturday. Both Martell and Dudley were seen getting into Waage's vehicle, according to a police review of security camera footage.

Police responded after a report of shots fired at about 4:20 p.m. Court documents indicate items were stolen from Waage and that he was shot more than once.

During a post-Miranda warning interview, Dudley claimed Martell shot Waage.

Dudley is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. He is scheduled to have a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Later Saturday, police located the vehicle in which Martell and Dudley drove away from the scene in Kirksville at Dudley's residence. Dudley admitted to driving the vehicle to Moser's with Martell, according to court documents.

