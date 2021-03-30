Family members placed on probation for possessing child pornography
Mar. 30—Yuba County Superior Court Judge Julia Scrogin placed two Olivehurst men on two years probation after they pleaded to charges related to possessing child pornography.
Robert Mulholland, 67, and his grandson, Joshua Mulholland, 18, were arrested in February after the Yuba County Sheriff's Office and High Tech Crime Task Force served a search warrant at a home in the 5600 block of Arboga Road. Several electronic devices were seized during the search on Feb. 18.
Robert Mulholland was charged with possessing child pornography and Joshua Mulholland was charged with possessing child pornography, advertising obscene matter depicting minors, and distributing obscene matter.
Earlier this month, both men each pleaded no contest to one count. Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Monique McDevitt said along with the standard terms of probation, both men were ordered to register as sex offenders for the rest of their lives, attend and complete sex offender counseling, not associate with anyone under 18 without the supervision of a responsible adult approved by the probation department, and not possess any form of sexually explicit movies, videos, materials or devices including through the telephone or internet.
They were both sentenced to 80 days in Yuba County Jail but were released Monday due to having already served the time in custody since their arrests, according to McDevitt.