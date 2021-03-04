Family members plead no contest in child porn possession case

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Wilson, Appeal-Democrat, Marysville, Calif.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mar. 4—Two Olivehurst men pleaded no contest to charges for possession of obscene matter involving a person under 18 years of age.

Robert Mulholland, 67, pleaded no contest to possession or control of child pornography on Wednesday. His grandson Joshua Mulholland, 18, pleaded no contest to advertising obscene matter depicting a minor.

The younger Mulholland was also originally charged with possession or control of child pornography and distributing obscene matter showing sexual conduct by a minor.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Office, along with officers from the High Tech Crime Task Force out of Sacramento, served a search warrant at a home in the 5600 block of Arboga Road on Feb. 18. Several electronic devices were seized during the search. The investigation began in early February following a tip from an agency in New Hampshire.

Both men are scheduled to be sentenced on March 29 at 9 a.m. in Yuba County Superior Court. They remain in Yuba County Jail on $20,000 bail.

Recommended Stories

  • Chris D'Elia faces child-porn lawsuit from woman who says he had sex with her at 17

    Chris D'Elia, who just addressed sexual misconduct that came to light in July, is sued by a woman who says he sought pictures and sex from her when she was 17.

  • Victims in the deadly California crash were from Mexico, Guatemala. Officials suspect they entered the US illegally: latest updates

    The 25 people who were killed or injured in the SUV crash near the U.S. border in California were from Mexico and Guatemala, consulate officials said.

  • Gov. Newsom Wants To Ban Gas Cars by 2035: The True Cost of Going Electric

    Here's a rundown of costs involved so you can make the best decision when buying an electric car.

  • More details emerge about former Mets manager Mickey Callaway's alleged sexual harassment

    Former Mets manager and current Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway was suspended in February, with an investigation into his behavior ongoing.

  • Iraq signs deal to receive Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

    Iraq has signed an agreement with Russia to import 1 million doses of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Iraq's oil ministry said on Thursday. Iraq, which is struggling to curb the spread of COVID-19, expects the vaccine shipment to be delivered to Baghdad within two weeks, according to a statement citing Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar, who signed the deal. On Tuesday, Iraq received its first 50,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine as a donation from China.

  • Scream, not swab: Dutch inventor hopes he discovered new COVID test

    A Dutch inventor has come up with what he hopes could be a potentially faster and easier method to screen for coronavirus infections. Instead of unpleasant nasal swab tests, Peter van Wees asks participants to step into an airlocked cabin and to scream, or sing. Van Wees, a serial entrepreneur, has set up his booth next to a coronavirus testing centre on the outskirts of Amsterdam to try his invention out on people who have just been tested.

  • UNICEF: Kids in Latin America and the Caribbean are missing more school than anywhere else in the globe

    3 out of 5 children who lost an entire school year worldwide live in the region.

  • Tom Felton Shares Behind-the-Scenes Harry Potter Secrets While Watching Film for the First Time

    Tom Felton, a.k.a. Draco in the Harry Potter series, had plenty of thoughts while viewing the initial film for the very first time during Peacock's livestream watch party on Tuesday, March 2.

  • Probe into EU border agency leaves some questions unanswered

    An inquiry into claims that the European Union’s border and coast guard agency was involved in illegally pushing back migrants has cleared Frontex of links to most of the incidents but has been unable to establish what happened in five cases, according to the official report into the allegations. The report is by a special working group set up to investigate media allegations that staff, ships or aircraft working with Frontex took part in or were near more than a dozen pushback incidents in the sea between Greece and Turkey last year. Frontex, which is responsible for patrolling the external borders of the 27-nation EU, has rejected the pushback allegations and said that its own internal inquiry could find no evidence to substantiate the claims.

  • Angels' Shohei Ohtani hits monstrous home run for first Cactus League blast

    Shohei Ohtani crushed his first Cactus League home run, a two-run shot that traveled 468 feet to spearhead the Angels' 6-2 win over the Texas Rangers.

  • ‘Pokemon card theft ring’ orchestrated heist in North Carolina Walmart, cops say

    Higher-priced Pokemon trading cards were stolen from the Walmart in February, according to the sheriff’s office.

  • Obesity a driving factor in COVID-19 deaths, global report finds

    The report, which described a "dramatic" correlation between countries' COVID-19 death and obesity rates, found that 90% or 2.2 million of the 2.5 million deaths from the pandemic disease so far were in countries with high levels of obesity. The study analysed the COVID-19 death figures from Johns Hopkins University in the United States and the World Health Organization's Global Health Observatory data on obesity. Strikingly, the authors said, there is no example of a country where people are generally not overweight or obese having high COVID-19 death rates.

  • The Next Tech Upgrade Has Arrived for Electric Vehicles. Can You Guess It?

    Worksport Ltd. (OTC: WKSP) is the leading North American designer, manufacturer and distributor of high quality tonneau covers for light trucks. They are one of many, but one key factor differentiates them from all other competitors – solar panels. How are the other tonneau cover manufacturers competing with Worksport? Well, to be frank, they are not. Worksport is literally in a class by itself, bringing tonneau covers into a completely new realm. Solar to Lead the Charge Although solar panels are currently not able to independently power an entire journey, the vision is there. On average, they typically have efficiencies ranging between 15-20 percent, with some models extending past this known as high efficiency solar panels. Eventually, with extremely efficient solar panels, it is not unrealistic to envision fixed solar panels on vehicles leading the charge. Especially under the new Biden administration, we expect more resources being invested into further solar panel research. The EV light truck market is on a cusp of a significant breakthrough. Several of the major automotive giants including Ford (NYSE: F), General Motors (NYSE: GM) and Nissan (OTC: NSANY), plus EV-exclusive companies including Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), are working on EV trucks that will either debut later this year or in 2022. Worksport is teaming with Hercules Electric Mobility Inc. to be a Tier One OEM supply partner for its forthcoming Alpha Electric Pickup, created in partnership with Nissan. It is also working with Atlis Motor Vehicles to configure the TerraVis solar charging system as an OE accessory for its upcoming Atlis XT electric pickup truck. Next Generation Tonneau Covers One of the most exciting developments offered by WorkSport has been its TerraVis tonneau cover, which has the ability to convert sunlight into storable energy that can be used for powering almost anything you can imagine. The TerraVis concept is both simple and ingenious: Solar panels are built into the rugged tonneau cover and collect the sun’s rays, which are stored as energy in multiple battery banks. This stored energy can output up to 1,000 watts of power. The company’s portfolio includes the Worksport Tri Fold, a soft folding tonneau cover; the Worksport Smart Fold, with a rear smart latch system; the Worksport Quad-Fold, a vinyl wrapped tonneau cover that folds in four sections; and the Worksport Forte GEN2 tonneau covers. The tonneau cover market is growing stronger. According to Verified Market Research, the global tonneau covers consumption market was valued at $862.4 million in 2019 (the most recent data currently available) and is projected to reach $1.47 billion 2027. Meeting the Market Demand While the new wave of EV light trucks is invigorating, there is a problem: the number of EV charging stations is not keeping up with the increased quantity of vehicles that are on the roads. Indeed, it is not uncommon for many localities – including substantially-sized cities – to only have a handful of EV charging stations, while some have none. And in major metro markets, charging an EV can be expensive. Last April, the New York Times (NYSE: NYT) reported most of New York City’s “public” chargers were based in commercial garages that billed drivers $40 or more for two hours of parking plus the price of electricity. As the Times noted: “With most E.V.s requiring eight hours or more to refill on Level 2 chargers — still the dominant form for home and public units — that’s a recipe for personal bankruptcy.” The power generated by Worksport’s TerraVis tonneau cover can also be used remotely for powering off-grid activities, including campsites and power tools. Also in development is the company’s TerraVis COR mobile energy storage system, which can be recharged via solar or conventional A/C power – and plans are being formulated to expand TerraVis COR to grid micro-charging stations for smaller form-factor EVs, as well applications within the freight and transport, marine and rail industries. Summary Imagine an array of panels on your vehicle providing clean green watts right to your powertrain. Harnessing the rays of the sun, leaving only a hot zero-carbon emission exhaust in your wake as your autonomous vehicle escorts you to your destination. To some, this is a fairy tale, but this is not far off from our near future and Worksport is going to be a key player. If you are interested in investing, you can find it on the open market (OTC: WKSP). TerraVis Solar Truck Bed Tonneau System. Photo courtesy WorkSport. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCedarFX - The Eco-Friendly Way To Trade ForexHershey Goes Chocolate-Free With New Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers Cups© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa seeks to become first Republican New York City mayor in 16 years

    The longtime radio host argues New York City did not experience 'crime issues' under Republican leadership.

  • Israel suspects Iran connection to Mediterranean oil spill

    Israeli authorities said Wednesday that a Libyan-owned tanker suspected of smuggling oil from Iran to Syria was responsible for spilling tons of crude into the eastern Mediterranean last month, causing one of Israel's worst environmental disasters. Over 90% of Israel’s 195 kilometer (120-mile) Mediterranean coastline was covered in more than 1,000 tons of black tar, the result of the mysterious oil spill in international waters. Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel said the Panamanian-flagged “pirate ship owned by a Libyan company” — identified as the “Emerald” — filled its stores with oil in the Persian Gulf, then sailed with its transmitters off toward the coast of Syria.

  • Virtual doctor's visits and digital health tools take off in pandemic

    Telemedicine and other health-related technologies have gotten huge boosts over the past year as COVID-19 upended how patients receive medical attention.Why it matters: Virtual doctor's appointments and therapy sessions will likely be the norm, even after more people are vaccinated. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: "Telehealth" and "e-health" tools have been available for over a decade, but patients and doctors alike were reluctant to give up in-person appointments.That all changed when doctors offices and hospitals were forced to adapt to new technologies quickly to keep seeing patients amid COVID-19 lockdowns.By the numbers: Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center CEO Michael Fisher said the hospital system went from 2,000 telehealth visits in all of 2019 to more than 5,000 a week in July 2020, per an interview with McKinsey. Telehealth, Fisher said, could make up 30% of all healthcare visits in the future. The number of telehealth medical claims increased 3,060% (or 31-fold) nationally from October 2019 to October 2020, according to FAIR Health's regional tracker. "In Japan, fewer than 1,000 institutions offered remote care in 2018. By July 2020, more than 16,000 did," McKinsey notes.It's been a boon for the tech companies that make the virtual doctor's visits possible.Google-backed AmWell, a digital service that connects doctors with patients, went public in September, per Barron's.MDLive, a large telehealth service, said virtual visits nearly doubled in the first half of 2020, and behavioral health visits increased 500%. Last week the company, valued around $1 billion, announced it will be acquired by Cigna subsidiary Evernorth. Teladoc Health nearly doubled its revenue in 2020, while reporting nearly 3 million virtual visits (a 139% increase over 2019), per MobiHealthNews.Digital pharmacies, chronic care platforms, test kit apps and portals where patients can track their health details have also proliferated. Health-tech startups are seeing an influx of investor interest — in unexpected places.In an analysis of more than 35,000 companies across 27 regions, venture capital firm Telstra Ventures found health tech startups saw the largest growth in year-over-year deal flow, with a 24% increase in 2020. A trio of Utah cities — Salt Lake City, Provo and Ogden — saw the biggest spike in attracting health tech investments, with an estimated 200% increase over 2019.Atlanta (114%) and Columbus, Ohio (89%) rounded out the top 3 markets for health tech, per Telstra's analysis. Context: In March 2020, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services issued emergency waivers to allow patients to use telehealth services from home and allowed doctors to be paid for virtual visits. Some in Congress are trying to make those changes permanent. The other side: Like most uses of technology, digital healthcare tools are not evenly distributed or adopted. Older patients are less comfortable using virtual tools to interact with doctors, and those with lower incomes are less likely to have access to reliable internet service to make virtual visits possible. The use of video visits was lower among lower-income, Black and Hispanic, older and Spanish-speaking patients during COVID-19, largely due to clinic and practice factors, according to research in the American Journal of Managed Care. Between the lines: Seeing a doctor via video is safer and quicker than in-person appointments, and it has allowed people to receive medical treatment during the global pandemic.Still, speaking to a doctor over a video chat app can feel sterile and impersonal, and doctors can't physically examine you.Some patients worry about privacy when it comes to discussing sensitive matters or mental health issues virtually.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Curfew and market closures for Nigerian town of kidnapped girls

    Authorities in Nigeria's Zamfara state have declared a curfew and shut market activities after violence marred the return of hundreds of kidnapped schoolgirls to their families, a state spokesman said on Thursday. Zamfara state spokesman Sulaiman Tunau Anka called it "unfortunate civil disobedience" and said the governor had imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the town, Jangebe, to prevent a further breach of the peace. Anka also said market activities would be suspended until further notice, as authorities had uncovered "strong evidence" that these activities had aided and abetted bandits.

  • At least 15 killed in vehicle crash in Southern California

    The crash, on State Route 115 near El Centro, California, involved a sport utility vehicle carrying 27 people and a truck hauling gravel, officials at El Centro Regional Medical Center told a news briefing.Some 14 people died at the scene while another person died at the El Centro Regional Medical Center, the director of the hospital's emergency room, Judy Cruz, said in the briefing, posted on Facebook.

  • Exclusive: Venezuelan intelligence monitored Citgo executives in U.S. - court testimony

    Venezuelan intelligence services monitored six U.S.-based executives of state-owned refiner Citgo Petroleum for a year on U.S. soil to determine their involvement in a deal the government deemed fraudulent, leading to their 2017 arrest in Caracas on corruption charges, according to court testimony. The executives, known as the Citgo Six, were sentenced by a Venezuelan court in November to between eight and 13 years in prison for corruption in a procedure the U.S. State Department labeled a "kangaroo court". Five of the men are naturalized U.S. citizens.

  • Biden response to Khashoggi investigation 'shocking,' U.N. official says

    The U.N. official who investigated the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi sharply criticized President Biden’s response to the killing, saying his administration’s failure to sanction Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a “dangerous” message to world leaders.