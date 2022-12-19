Family members turn in second suspect in July homicide, armed robbery

South Fulton Police said a second suspect in a July homicide and armed robbery was turned in by his family members on Saturday.

On July 26, two men allegedly committed an armed robbery at the Family Dollar store at 4837 Roosevelt Highway in South Fulton.

Police said the two suspects then committed armed robbery at the QuickPick Food Mart at 5299 Welcome All Road, where the clerk, Anatoli Zenabe, was shot and killed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police arrested one of the suspects, Alantae Richardson, in August in California. He is awaiting extradition to Fulton County.

On Saturday, Dec. 17, family members of Antwan Warthen turned him into detectives.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Our detectives worked this case around the clock,” said police chief Keith Meadows. “Our continued thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Zenabe’s family, friends, and co-workers in this senseless tragedy.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: