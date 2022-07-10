Family members want answers after Terrace Village shooting

Vernell Mitchell still had on her visitor’s badge from going to see her 15-year-old granddaughter at Children’s Hospital Saturday morning after an overnight shooting on Oak Hill Drive in Pittsburgh’s Terrace Village neighborhood.

“I was blessed. God was with my grandchild,” Mitchell said.

Police say the shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m., less than an hour after the teen’s other grandmother, Tonya Johnson, dropped off the girl, then got the call from police.

“Once they brought her in, a couple minutes after that, they let me go back to see her - my baby’s laying in that bed and broke down,” Johnson said. “Something’s gotta give. She’s a baby - they could have killed her.”

Johnson said the teen was sitting outside on a porch with her mother and two of her mother’s friends when someone started shooting at them. Johnson believes the attack was random and wants the shooter to be held accountable.

“I don’t know who did it, why they did it, but they sure enough was trying to do some damage. They were trying to kill people,” Johnson said.

Mitchell said the teen and her mother have been released from the hospital, but she is still concerned for others in Terrace Village.

“I want to see more police walking the beat in that area. One thing, I’ll say this - she won’t be going back there,” Mitchell said.

At this time, Pittsburgh police tell Channel 11 that the investigation is ongoing. They have not confirmed an arrest or a motive.

