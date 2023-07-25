Family of metro teen who disappeared says Carlee Russell case will hurt cases of missing Black women

The aunt of a teenage girl who disappeared in June, says she’s outraged and believes the Carlee Russell case will only hurt real cases of missing Black people, particularly Black women and girls.

Shar Bates told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington she is outraged about the case.

“I don’t want anybody to feel like, oh well this is a reason not to give the same type of energy next time,” said Bates.

Carlee Russell admitted to Alabama police on Monday that her story about being abducted from the side of an Alabama interstate after seeing a baby on the side of the road earlier this month was a hoax.

“This was damaging to all of us,” Bates added.

Bates said in June, her own 17-year-old cousin disappeared from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Bates said authorities found her cousin one day later in Philadelphia. She believes her cousin was a victim of human trafficking.

“She was found in a dumpster, still alive, thank God,” said Bates.

Bates said because her cousin’s case and so many others like it did not get a lot of attention, it makes the Carlee Russell abduction hoax, that more disturbing.

“It’s unfortunate that she took advantage of people’s empathy but still so many need help,” Bates explained.

In June, Washington covered the case of the missing Riverdale mother, Ebony Varner.

Police found Varner’s car in the Doraville area with her belongings inside, but no sign of the 39-year-old.

Police believe Varner is in danger. They requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Varner is still missing.

“There are still efforts ongoing to locate her,” said Special Agent in charge for the GBI’s Region 11 Field Office, Mark Lavender.

Lavender explained how agents search for the missing.

“We will talk to individuals who may have appeared on their social media. We also use every technological resource,” Lavender added.

According to the Black and Missing Foundation, nearly 40% of missing persons in the United States are people of color, despite African Americans being only 13 percent of the population

Bates said more immediate attention on real cases of missing people of color, could help change that statistic.

“We deserve the same type of energy from the media. We deserve the same type of attention from law enforcement that a Caucasian girl who is missing would receive,” Bates said.

