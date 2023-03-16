Family of a Milford woman allegedly killed by ax-wielding ex-boyfriend intends to sue city, police

The family of a Milford woman allegedly killed by the ax-wielding father of one of her children in December intends to sue the city and its police department, saying the 40-year-old’s death was preventable.

A letter of intent sent to the City of Milford — done prior to when a lawsuit is filed against a municipality — contends that Julie Minogue, a mother of three, made numerous complaints to city police in the weeks leading up to her death that she had been continually harassed by her accused killer, Ewen Dewitt, and feared for her life.

The letter — filed by Bridgeport-based attorney Michael Rosnick on behalf of Minogue’s family — contends that police failed to get a warrant for Dewitt’s arrest in time to prevent the tragedy. State judicial records indicate Dewitt, 43, was charged with violation of a protective order and second-degree harassment for allegations that date back to Nov. 12. The warrant, however, was not served until about a week after the death of Minogue, who was killed in her Milford condo on Dec. 6 while two of her children were in the home.

According to court documents filed in Dewitt’s arrest, Minogue’s 17-year-old son called 911 and said he heard screams in his mother’s Milford condo before finding Dewitt holding an ax and his mother on the floor covered in blood. The teen ran upstairs and jumped out of his bedroom window before authorities arrived.

The 3-year-old Minogue and Dewitt had in common was also home, court papers said.

Minogue died of “chop wounds and blunt trauma injuries to the head, torso and extremities” in what Rosnick called a “particularly gruesome” and “premeditated” killing, the letter of intent states.

Immediately following the brutal attack, Dewitt was charged with murder, home invasion, risk of injury to a minor, violation of a restraining order and violation of a protective order — the latter of which was in addition to the violation he was charged with several days following Minogue’s death.

“Unfortunately, Ms. Minogue’s death was preventable,” Rosnick wrote in the letter of intent, which names the City of Milford, the Milford Police Department and Officer Scott Knablin, who was assigned to investigate Minogue’s harassment complaint prior to her death.

Milford Mayor Benjamin Blake did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

The letter filed by Rosnick indicates the family is seeking damages — including those for personal injuries, medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, as well as love and affection — though it does not cite a specific amount.

“Mr. Dewitt had a long history of violent behavior against Ms. Minogue and others,” Rosnick wrote, contending this was known “or should have been known” by the proposed defendants.

Rosnick’s letter of intent indicates he will contend that the proposed defendants failed to take threats against Minogue’s life seriously and “act to protect her in a timely and appropriate fashion.”