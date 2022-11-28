Family of missing 73-year-old continues their search, asks public to help find him

The search continues for a 73-year-old man who has been missing since Thanksgiving day.

Herman McClenton went missing on Nov. 24 around 4 p.m. from the area of Secret Key Cove in Kissimmee.

McClenton’s family said he went for a walk and never returned.

On Monday, the Osceola County sheriff’s office said it is expanding the search.

Close to 100 sheriff deputies have been on this case looking for him since he disappeared, the sheriff said.

The family told Channel 9 they are worried about their father’s lack of access to medication but they’re faithful he will be found safe.

McClenton’s family continues to put up signs asking the public for their help in finding their father.

“It’s like an out-of-body experience, like a movie with the worst plot ever in life,” said McClenton’s daughter Clara McClenton.

McClenton and his family were visiting from Eustis and was last seen at the Emerald Island Resort.

“We didn’t expect him to try and go for a walk in this area,” Clara McClenton said.

The father of 13 suffers from dementia and the family said time is of the essence, especially since their father has not had access to his blood pressure or epilepsy medication.

“We know he’s trying to get back to us and we’re on a mission to get him back,” Clara McClenton said.

Osceola County Sheriff Mark Lopez says his deputies have had boots on the ground and in the air since McClenton went missing.

The sheriff’s office released surveillance video of McClenton over the weekend, and they’re now focusing on the area just outside of the Emerald Island Resort where McClenton was staying.

“There’s approximately 200 acres of swampy area there. We have expanded our search not only in that area but outside the area just in case he has left the location,” Lopez said.

“There have been nights where I pulled up to the resort and I passed out in the car because I can’t even get to the room,” said Clara McClenton.

The sheriff’s office is asking for families in this area of Kissimmee to review any possible surveillance footage that may have captured McClenton.

McClenton was last seen wearing a red hat with a religious quote, a plaid shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

McClenton has brown eyes and black hair, stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 197 pounds.

Anyone who has information on McClenton’s whereabouts should call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 321-348-2222 or 911.

