Family of missing Bay Area woman Alexis Gabe announces $100k reward for anyone who can find her body

Michelle De Pacina
·3 min read

The family of Alexis Gabe, the Filipino American woman who was reported missing in late January in California, has announced an updated reward of $100,000 to anyone who can find her body.

Gabe, 24, was declared missing on Jan. 26 and is believed to have been murdered by her ex-boyfriend Marshall Curtis Jones.

Gabe reportedly visited Jones’ home on the night she went missing. Her car, which was ​found with its doors open and the key in the ignition, was located along a street in Antioch, California.

When police tried to arrest Jones for murder in June, he was shot and killed after he reportedly charged at officers with a knife inside an apartment complex.

In July, Gabe’s parents received handwritten notes as evidence that was found in a garbage bin at Jones’ sister’s house during a search warrant. The notes included specific directions, time estimates and landmarks that led to the Sierra foothills in Amador County. Investigators believed that the note pointed to a possible location of Gabe’s body. However, there has been no sign of Gabe after Amador County Search and Rescue along with hundreds of volunteers searched the area.

In August, the family met with Antioch police and Contra Costa County District Attorney about charging Jones’ mother, who they believe is involved in their daughter’s disappearance. However, the D.A.’s office said there is not enough evidence to charge her with a crime.

The family recently received Gabe’s car from police custody.

“It hurts because instead of her we are bringing home, it is just a car,” Gabe’s mother Rowena told ABC 7 News.

“It is Alexis’ favorite thing in the world. She sleeps in the car, she is always in that car. I am pretty sure her spirit is in that car,” Gabe’s father Gwyn added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justice for Alexis Gabe (@bringalexisghome)

The family previously offered a $100,000 reward for any information that may lead to Gabe’s whereabouts. After speaking with Oakley police, Gabe’s parents announced on Sept. 9 that the reward will now be offered to anyone who can find their daughter’s body.

Through a new website dedicated to finding Gabe, volunteers can sign up for the reward and download a PDF of the timeline of her death and the possible burial location that was handwritten by Jones.

“The Gabe family, and the Oakley community at large has been deeply impacted by the homicide of Alexis Gabe,” Chief of Police Paul Beard told KTVU. “This impact is made even larger due to the fact her body has not been recovered.”

“$100,000 is yours if you find Alexis’ remains,” Gwyn reportedly said.

 

Featured Image via Alexis Gabe (left), @bringalexisghome (right)

