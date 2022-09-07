Family of missing Covington woman pleads to public for leads in case

The family of Yolanda Brown says it was supposed to be a routine drive home that never happened.

“There is a suspect, I believe, someone who followed her home,” said Joshua Doughty, Brown’s son.

In exclusive surveillance video given to Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln, it shows the last image Doughty says he has of his mother. She’s seen leaving a bar in the early hours on Saturday morning.

Brown’s family says 53-year-old Yolanda Brown left the Irish Bred Pub on Virginia Avenue in Hapeville.

“She drives a 2020 Impala, we ain’t seen the car, we can’t find the car,” Doughty said.

Brown’s family says the video shows Brown leaving the bar. She’s seen talking with a male counterpart for two hours inside of her car. The man then exits her vehicle, gets into his SUV and follows Brown out of the parking lot.

“She always wants to be someone’s friend, and I am 100% convinced that her friend making is what lead to her being missing right now,” said Mickie Nutall, Brown’s sister.

Her sons say after going through her phone records, they were able to contact the man in the SUV.

He allegedly told Brown’s son he was following Brown back to her Covington home, but lost sight of her while traveling.

“He said he lost her on the expressway. I don’t really believe none of that,” Doughty said.

Hapeville police returned to the bar Tuesday afternoon to review the surveillance video.

The Newton County Sheriff’s office confirms with Channel 2 they’re investigating this case alongside the GBI.

Brown was driving a black Chevy Impala with Georgia tag CUQ 6437.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 678-625-1400.

