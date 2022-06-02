Family of missing Haledon man may file lawsuit against Paterson

PATERSON – Thursday marks the four-month anniversary of 41-year-old Felix DeJesus' disappearance after he was detained by two Paterson police officers. Authorities have yet to make public details of that encounter.

In their search for answers, DeJesus’ two brothers and other family members continue to attend Paterson’s weekly city council meetings, demanding an explanation from government officials. They also have hired a lawyer who has filed a formal legal notice warning of a potential lawsuit against the city.

“Y’all hiding something,” Giovanni DeJesus, one of the missing man’s brothers, said at last week's Paterson council meeting.

He called on authorities to release the full video recordings from body cameras worn by the two officers who detained his brother on the night of Feb. 2 outside a bodega on Union Avenue. He was reportedly released later that night near Westside Park.

Felix DeJesus, 41, was reported missing by his family on Feb. 3.

“I've seen four minutes,” DeJesus said of what authorities have shared so far – a redacted police body camera recording made available by Passaic County prosecutors to the family. “I've seen four minutes, four minutes of my brother asking them for help, and they did an awesome job because my brother disappeared in a park in the 2nd Ward.”

Paterson Press filed a public records request for the video recordings, but city officials in March rejected it, citing confidentiality provisions that make Internal Affairs records exempt from the state’s Open Public Records Act. Officials repeatedly have refused to disclose any information on that probe, nor have they revealed the job status of the two unnamed officers involved in the incident.

Mayor Andre Sayegh on Wednesday said Paterson is doing everything it can to help the Haledon police department in its missing persons investigation for DeJesus, a resident of that borough.

“Furthermore, according to the New Jersey Attorney General Guidelines, any major discipline for any officer will be made public,” said Sayegh. “The city cannot comment on pending litigation or personnel actions.”

Paterson Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said he has notified one of DeJesus' brothers every time a body has been found in Paterson in recent months. Speziale said he personally has gone to the scene in each instance to check the body, alerting the brother on his way and then contacting him again afterward to let the family know it was not their loved one.

The family’s lawyer, Jeff Patti, said the police department needs to provide an explanation as to why its officers left DeJesus on the side of the road near the park. The Haledon man was drunk and wearing only a T-shirt in sub-freezing temperatures, he said. The IA investigation has taken far longer than necessary, Patti added.

“They’re hiding behind the IA exemption to keep information from the family,” the attorney said.

DeJesus family members and multiple law enforcement sources have said the Feb. 2 police encounter stemmed from a disturbance at the Union Avenue bodega. Patti said the video that the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office showed relatives depicted two officers handcuffing DeJesus outside the store and transporting him in their patrol vehicle.

The recording does not include footage of the officers dropping DeJesus off near the park, Patti added. The family is trying to get security camera footage from nearby John F. Kennedy High School, he said.

“Our understanding is that one of the cameras at the school was pointed toward the park,” Patti said. “We’re hoping that will show us something.”

Haledon police in May disclosed that they found five witnesses who saw DeJesus in the park after he was dropped off there. But they did not name the witnesses, nor did they reveal any information the witnesses may have conveyed about DeJesus’ condition.

Peter Foy, the senior assistant Passaic County Prosecutor in charge of the Public Integrity Unit, said DeJesus family members were allowed to view the video footage under the Attorney General’s Body Worn Camera policy.

"The video was redacted appropriately but not edited, and no copies have been or will be released publicly at this time," Foy said.

"Additionally, the Haledon Police Department has been and is continuing to conduct the missing person investigation into Mr. DeJesus’s disappearance," Foy said. "That investigation is still active and ongoing. When there are any confirmed details on Mr. DeJesus’s whereabouts, additional information will be made available to the public."

