Family of missing man issues statement as crews continue to search Fairhaven fire site

The family of a missing Bellingham business owner issued a public statement Thursday afternoon regarding the search for Nathaniel V. Breaux, 39, who is presumed to have been inside a building in Fairhaven that was destroyed by a fire over the weekend.

Breaux is the owner of the Harris Avenue Cafe and The Old Independent Coffee Shop, which was located in the historic Terminal Building at Harris Avenue and 11th Street. Search crews still had not located him as of 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

In the statement the family shared that Breaux was catering a celebration for several Western Washington University graduates at the cafe the night of the fire. He attended WWU before buying the cafe in 2016.

“He wanted nothing more than for the cafe to be a place for the community to come together and enjoy a warm atmosphere and good food, in a beautiful historic building that held decades of memories. Given the outpouring of community support over the past week, we find comfort in knowing that he achieved this goal,” the statement says.

Nate is father to 2-year-old Izabella.

Family members are thankful to the Bellingham community, specifically Nate’s friends and co-workers, for their support at this time. The family plans to share details regarding a memorial fund for Nate sometime in the next few weeks.