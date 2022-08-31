Family of missing mentally disabled man last seen in Los Angeles' Little Tokyo asks for public's help

Family members of a mentally disabled man are calling on the public’s help to find a missing 48-year-old man in California.

Michael Le is described as a gravely mentally disabled man in need of medication.

Le, who is Vietnamese American, is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He reportedly is missing some upper front teeth and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing blue hospital scrubs.

Le was checked in to the Southern California Hospital before he was transferred to the police in Hollywood, according to his family. He reportedly became agitated and was sent to the Metro Detention Center. Le spent the night with the Correctional Health Services.

He was released at around 10 a.m. on Aug. 24 on his own recognizance. Le was last seen in Little Tokyo in downtown Los Angeles on the same day.

Anyone with information regarding Le’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 911 or the Los Angeles County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

