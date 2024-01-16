Family: Missing mother last seen with Missouri deputy

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. – The family of a missing Missouri mother is searching the Mark Twain National Forest after claiming a sheriff’s deputy was the last person to see their loved one.

The Eye family searched the National Forest on Monday after 44-year-old Donna Eye’s disappearance one week ago.

Ronald Eye, Donna’s brother, said she has a medical condition that sometimes limits her ability to walk and has mental health issues. She decided to leave the hospital late in the evening on Monday, January 8.

“Donna was not in any condition to make a decision for herself,” Ronald said. “They informed me, while we were standing right where we are right now, she had been picked up at the hospital by a Washington County female sheriff’s deputy.”

Donna has not been seen since.

Ronald said the deputy allegedly dropped Donna off on January 8, around 11 p.m., in the middle of the Mark Twain National Forest, thinking it was his driveway.

Donna’s family said they found a bag, a critical clue, about a mile from Ronald’s actual driveway.

“It was her clothes, just a little bit of her makeup,” Ronald said.

Calls and messages to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office seeking comment on the family’s allegations were not returned as of Monday.

The sheriff’s office Facebook page posted a missing person alert regarding Donna’s disappearance. It did not have any information about the deputy being the last to see her.

LeeAnn Miller, Donna’s daughter-in-law, organized a search party on Monday. With the bitter cold, she believes Donna is in a battle to survive.

“I hope we end the day with more answers than what we started with,” Miller said.

Miller said Donna is about 100 pounds and scared of the dark.

The Eye family said they are not giving up until their questions are answered.

“It’ll always be a search and rescue til we know what went on. We’re never going to stop looking,” Ronald said.

If you have any information about Donna’s whereabouts, or may have information that could help investigators, you’re asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

