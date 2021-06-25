Family of missing NC woman begs her husband to speak up

Oxygen

Two children were forced to flee through a window in their Massachusetts home this week as police raced to the property where their parents were embroiled in a domestic dispute that escalated into what the local district attorney has called a murder-suicide. Two police vehicles were dispatched to the home on Old Weber Road in Oxford after two separate 911 calls were placed by a man and a woman shortly before 5:20 p.m. After the first call from the woman came in, Oxford police also received a 911