Family of missing Savannah man adds more reward money

The family of Diontae Roberson is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case of his disappearance. The information offered by the family is in addition to the existing CrimeStoppers reward up to $2,500.

Roberson, 32, was last seen around noon Aug. 11 in the Tatemville community on Savannah's south side. At a press conference on Sept. 21, Sgt. Michael Rowan, commander of the Savannah Police Department's Special Victims Unit, said, "We believe something happened to Diontae in Savannah," said Rowan. "It's very possible that he is deceased."

Diontae Roberson, 32, has been missing from the Tatemville community since Aug. 11.

Following a tip on Sept. 28, SPD recovered the Mercury Grand Marquis he was traveling in at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information or tips should contact CrimeStoppers at savannahchathamcrimestoppers.org or call SPD’s Special Victims Unit at 912-234-2020.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Family of missing Savannah man offers reward for tips on whereabouts