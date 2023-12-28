Family of missing St. Louis mother ‘won’t stop’ until she’s home

ST. LOUIS – The family of Marquisha Williams is still searching for any sign of her. The missing 29-year-old St. Louis mother of four is feared dead after her ex-boyfriend was charged with her murder on Wednesday.

Fighting inclement weather, they said they are determined to keep looking until they find her.

One search team spent the day and evening just north of Interstate 270 near the Mississippi River, as a bone-chilling afternoon gave way to nightfall. Williams’ stepfather, Terrence Chavis, led the group of family members through fields east of Riverview Drive, the crew’s third location of the day. Chavis said they aren’t stopping until they find her.

“We don’t have her yet. That’s the most critical point; we don’t have her back yet,” Chavis said. “When we get her back, we’ll stop. Until then, we won’t stop.”

Chavis describes his stepdaughter as a young woman full of life, always willing to help others. He said dozens of strangers helped them search Wednesday, with various search parties hitting a half-dozen locations across the St. Louis metro area.

Chavis said it was a fitting gesture, given who they’re searching for.

“This is what she would do. This is the kind of person she is. She would do anything for anybody,” Chavis said. “She’s a sweetheart.”

One week to the day after her disappearance, police charged Williams’ ex-boyfriend and father of their four children, Trenton Ivy, with first-degree murder after court documents revealed he admitted to killing her and disposing of her body. Williams’ family reacted to that news Wednesday. Williams’ aunt, Sheneather Rich, said their fight for justice is far from over.

“We are pleased with the charges the police department has brought down on Mr. Ivy, but we will be even more pleased once the body is with us, or we know she’s in a safe place back among us, and we can lay her properly to rest,” Rich said.

The family had many nicknames for Marquisha—Kita, Princess, and Bunny—and described her as a superwoman for all the sacrifices she made for her family. It’s all the more reason Chavis said they are grateful for those stepping up to assist them in their quest to bring her home.

“When they came up and said they wanted to help, that made them a part of us, because they’re feeling what we’re feeling,” Chavis said. “St. Louis showed up.”

Search efforts will continue Thursday morning and into Friday. Williams’ family is asking anyone who wants to help to meet them at 9 a.m. Thursday at Mount Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1600 Belt Avenue in St. Louis. The family also plans to meet there at the same time on Friday, and search until around 5 p.m. on both days.

They advise people to dress for the cold weather. They’re also asking volunteers to bring flashlights, tools to help clear debris and drones to fly over areas search crews can’t access by foot.

