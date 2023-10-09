Family of mother, daughter killed in Pittsburgh shooting speak out after 2 arrests made

We’re hearing from family members for the first time since two arrests were made in the murders of a mother and her 4-year-old daughter in Lincoln-Lemington.

After nearly a year, detectives arrested Tarrell Jennings, 19, and Marquise Givner, 21.

The family told Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca that they still have a long road ahead.

“I was thinking it was going to be another cold case,” Heather Thompson told Channel 11.

She and her family had no idea detectives were arresting two people in the deaths of Kaari Thompson, and her mom, Temani Lewis.

Kaari was Heather’s niece.

Our cameras were there when detectives escorted Jennings into a patrol car. Police say they still are looking to charge two more people.

“I don’t feel like there’s been justice yet because like I said, we have a long road. We still have to go to court, and a lot of things need to happen,” she said.

The little girl and her mom were shot and killed while shopping at a market in Lincoln Lemington. Heather says she doesn’t go a day without thinking of Kaari.

“She was the sweetest little girl, she would call me and say, ‘Me miss you,’ and, ‘Me love you,’” she added.

She now replays those memories over and over, while continuing to hope the other two suspects are charged soon.

“Nothing is going to replace having to go to a grave to have to see these two people. Even though they’re making arrests, our families are never going to be the same,” Thompson said.

Even after two arrests, one big question remains in this case. The police have not said – and the criminal complaint did not reveal – the motive for the shooting.

