Family of mother killed in DUI-related crash protest, clash with supporters of defendant at horsing event

MELBOURNE — Family members of Passion Lucas — the mother of six killed in a DUI crash last June — and supporters of the woman arrested in the case verbally clashed Sunday outside an equestrian event at Wickham Park.

Suzanna Norris, in the equistarian boots and wearing shades, stands before Makita Lucas, sister of Passion Lucas in a lavender shirt. Several of Passion's children were also present.

Nearly a dozen protesters, including several of Lucas’ children, gathered at Wickham Park after 9 a.m. where a horse massage event was being held. Suzanna Norris, 50, arrested in connection with the DUI in December, was one of the participants.

Melbourne police were called to the public park as event organizers attempted to ward off protesters as they live-streamed the gathering.

"Suzanna, you should be in jail," Makita Lucas, Passion's sister, said, walking across the field with protesters in tow during the live-stream. "I don't want this," Norris responded as she attempted to quell a friend's comments.

"These are her kids," Makita Lucas pointed out as Norris stood several feet away.

"This is not the time," Norris said before walking away.

Passion Lucas, with five of her six children.

An officer spoke at length with protesters, including Makita, and even prayed with the family after explaining they had a right to be at the public park. “According to the officer, the argument was in reference to the case. It was peaceful, it wasn’t hostile and nothing criminal occurred,” said Lt. Nicole Gould, watch commander for the Melbourne Police Department.

The case drew attention after Makita Lucas raised questions about a series of miscues in the Cocoa Police investigation. Norris, of Cocoa, was formally charged with second-degree DUI ln connection with the death of Passion Lucas, jail records show. Prosecutors opted not to pursue the manslaughter charge initially filed by Cocoa Police.

Lucas was walking along Industry Road on June 20 when she was struck by a car driven by Norris, whose blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit, police said. However, prosecutors used preliminary information from traffic reconstruction experts who said the crash was "unavoidable" for Norris, and said the "pedestrian created the hazard by walking in (the vehicle's way)."

The DUI charge came after mounting pressure on police from Makita Lucas and an erroneous court filing from a leading traffic homicide officer with the Cocoa Police Department that said nobody was injured in the crash.

Norris is the founder of Hidden Acres Rescue for Thoroughbreds in Cocoa and is known in Brevard's charitable circles. Norris was fired from the HART organization in December, said Donna Manfredi, the president of the board. Norris has hired attorney Alan Landman to handle the criminal case. If convicted, she could face less than six months in county jail for the charge.

The organizers of the equestrian event did not immediately respond to inquiries. Makita Lucas' attorney requested a court hearing requiring prosecutors to inform Passion Lucas' family of any negotiations with Norris.

J.D. Gallop is a Criminal Justice/Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

Sibling of Passion Lucas faces woman behind the wheel in sister's death